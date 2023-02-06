Jamie Carragher Makes Premier League Title Prediction After Manchester City And Arsenal Both Lost

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jamie Carragher has backed Arsenal to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title after both sides suffered defeats at the weekend.

Premier League leaders Arsenal appeared to suffer an expensive defeat against relegation warriors Everton on Saturday, but title rivals Manchester City were unable to capitalize when they lost to Tottenham.

The result means Arsenal, who are trying to win the title for the first time since 2004, are still five points ahead of defending champions Manchester City despite having played one game less.

“There’s still a long way to go, but you’re almost waiting for Manchester City to come in and be the Man City we know so well,” Carragher told Sky Sports when asked about title contenders.

“It seems that this is the season where they are no longer themselves, for various reasons. This is not the Man City of the past.

“The idea that they’re going to do something they’ve done many times at Liverpool in the title race, I’m not sure that’s going to happen.”

“It looks like another Manchester City that we are looking at right now.”

The former Liverpool and England defender added:

There’s plenty of time to do it. No team should panic. There will be many ups and downs. “But I think Arsenal have the advantage because they are the most impressive team so far.” We are still waiting to see the real Manchester City, but that is not quite the case for them.

“The two games between these two teams are huge, but I like Arsenal right now.”

Arsenal had an impressive season but fell short at Goodison Park earlier in the week as Sean Dyche made a perfect start to his tenure as Everton manager.

A win for Manchester City against Tottenham would have reduced the gap at the top of the table to just 2 points, but Harry Kane’s record goal caused Man City to receive a humiliating defeat.

Reacting to Manchester City’s defeat, Pep Guardiola said:

“We started very well, they didn’t get through halfway or just once, and we conceded, like it happened two weeks ago.” With a well-organized team and good fitness, you can’t expect to create many chances. When you lose the ball during the transition, it gets harder.

“We created chances, but it was difficult. Most of the time, we can’t win games; it’s not easy to play against them, and we have to try to create good situations.

Asked if it was a missed opportunity after Arsenal’s second defeat of the season, Guardiola added:

‘It’s football. Arsenal is dropping points and has a good chance, but we know how difficult it is at this stadium.

Source; Metro Sports

