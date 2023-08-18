Jamie Carragher gives reasons why Man Utd might struggle to compete for the EPL title this season.

Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher has cast doubt on Manchester United’s ability to challenge for the title without securing a pivotal midfield addition.

United’s efforts to bolster their midfield this summer saw them acquire Mason Mount from Chelsea for £60 million fee. Despite this reinforcement, Carragher stated that United require a further high-profile midfield signing to fortify their ranks.

The crux of Carragher’s argument revolves around the need for coverage and competition for defensive maestro Casemiro.

The Brazilian’s stellar debut season for the Red Devils was marred by the team’s struggles in his absence. Carragher then points to the stark contrast between United’s midfield dynamics and the youthful energy that Arsenal and Chelsea have harnessed through signings like Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

Carragher highlighted recent matches to underpin his assertion. “The 7-0 defeat at Anfield, when Casemiro was subbed after 76 minutes, was a red flag,” he wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

“United’s first performance of the season – a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday Night Football – was another.” He revealed that Casemiro’s isolation and lack of dynamism were evident in these outings.

“They will not be title contenders until they find a Rodri, Caicedo, or Rice of their own,” Carragher concluded, pointing to the necessity of securing a similar caliber player in their midfield ranks.

Adenijisports (

)