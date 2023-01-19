Jamal Musiala Names PSG Superstars As His Idols That He Looked Up To While Growing Up.

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Bayern Munich player Jamal Musiala has hinted that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi were his idols growing up. old started their three group stage matches. He has also become a regular Bayern player.

The teenager has been explosive this season, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in 14 Bundesliga games. With his impeccable ball control, it’s no wonder Musiala has been compared to some of the game’s greatest dribblers, including Neymar and Lionel Messi. According to the Germany international himself, he grew up watching the duo’s videos to hone his dribbling skills. When asked who he idolizes in terms of dribbling and dribbling skills, Musiala told Bundesliga.com:

“When I was growing up, I also watched a lot of videos of [Lionel] Messi and Neymar.” “I’m always amazed at how they dribble, and it’s always fun to watch them play.”

He has a ways to go if he wants to reach the level of Neymar and Lionel Messi, but he is definitely on the right track. The Stuttgart-born talent is arguably one of Bayern’s biggest assets at the moment. With three and a half years remaining on his contract at the Allianz Arena, the Bavarian giants need not worry about their immediate future. However, given his form, one can imagine that a new contract offer would not be too far off.

