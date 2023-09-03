Jadon Sancho reacts after Ten Hag said he Wasn’t training at top level after Man Utd’s 3-1 defeat.

Manchester United’s winger, Jadon Sancho, has responded to criticism from manager Erik ten Hag regarding his recent training performance.

The England international found himself excluded from the squad in the match against Arsenal, a decision Ten Hag attributed to Sancho’s training performance not meeting the club’s standards.

In the absence of Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony were deployed as the wingers for the Manchester based outfit, with Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri available as alternatives from the bench.

This surprising omission raised eyebrows, especially considering the Englishman’s hefty £73 million price tag when he joined the club in 2021 and his reported weekly wage of £350,000.

Erik ten Hag explained his decision after the game, stating, “We didn’t select him based on training performance. You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United. That’s why in this game he wasn’t selected.”

However, Sancho wasted no time in addressing the situation. Just two hours after the final whistle, he took to verified social media handle to open up on the situation.

On X, he wrote, “Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that are completely untrue.”

He continued, “I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into; I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time, which isn’t fair!”

Sancho made it clear that his primary focus is on playing football and contributing to his team.

“All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team. I respect all decisions made by the coaching staff. I play with fantastic players and am grateful to do so, which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!”

Source: Daily Express.co.uk

Charlesayor (

)