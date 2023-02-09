SPORT

Jadon Sancho Named Best Player Of The Match After Scoring His First Goal Since September, 2022.

It’s no longer news that Manchester United drew 2-2 against Leeds United even though this is a disappointing result for Manchester United, there are a few positives about the game as they fight back from a 2-0 defeat to get a point at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho finally had his moment since he left for rehabilitation in September as he was substituted to help Manchester United in the game and this might be one of his best performances under Erik ten Hag. He scored the equalizer in the game a few minutes after he gets on the pitch and this was enough to secure a point for Manchester United.

As confirmed from the club’s official app a few minutes ago, Jadon Sancho has been confirmed as the best player of the match as voted for by the fans and this might be a very good one for him after a very long time.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that Jadon Sancho will once again become one of the best players for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United?

