Jadon Sancho Is Expected To Play His First Game For Man United Since September On Wednesday.

It’s no longer news that Jadon Sancho hasn’t played any game for Manchester United since the end of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and this is simply because he is undergoing different series of training to return to his full potential for Manchester United.

Manchester United fans have been longing for when Jadon Sancho will play again for the club and the wait is over as the club took to their social media page on Facebook to share a new message about Jadon Sancho. Erik ten Hag meet the press ahead of their next game against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday and he made it clear that Jadon Sancho will be available for the game. Anthony Martial is also expected to return from his injury with Scott McTominay ruled out for the game as disclosed by Erik ten Hag.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that Manchester United will suffer for not buying enough players in this ongoing winter transfer window with their injury list increasing as Eriksen will be out until April?

