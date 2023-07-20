Jackson Will Have To Remove His Selfless Trait As A Striker To Score Lots Of Goals For Chelsea

Chelsea signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal this summer to be their main striker ahead of the upcoming season. The Senegalese International came into the limelight at Villarreal last season where he scored several goals and contributed heavily to the team’s victories in the Spanish La Liga. The 22-year-old will most likely be Chelsea’s first-choice striker next season and will be expected to score lots of goals for the team, especially in the English Premier League.

Well, I believe Nicolas Jackson will have to remove that selfless trait as a striker from his style of play to score lots of goals for Chelsea next season. The Senegal International loves creating chances for his teammates even when he is in an open position to score the goals and this is clearly unlike the traits of a prolific striker.

Prolific strikers like Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, and Kylian Mbappe score lots of goals for their respective clubs because they are very ambitious and love to go for goal even in inappropriate positions. Nicolas Jackson will have to add a bit of selfishness to his style of play for Chelsea next season to score a good number of goals at the club and avoid being labelled a flop. Nicolas Jackson is a striker and needs to play like one instead of trying to be creative like a playmaker in the team.

