‘It’s great to see you again after all this time’ – Chicharito says as he reunites with Rooney

Few moments ago, Mexican Forward, Javier Hernandez Chicharito took to social media to dish out some lovely photos of himself alongside his former Manchester United teammate, Wayne Rooney.

Chicharito shared the stunning photos on his Official Instagram Page few hours ago and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “It’s great to see you again after all this time. Thanks for all the memories we shared on and off the pitch”, The Mexico Professional Footballer wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photos, Hernandez could be clearly spotted alongside his former Manchester United teammate, Wayne Rooney and they seems really happy upon seeing each other. The two of them played together at the theater of dreams for so many years and they won numerous trophies together aswell. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

