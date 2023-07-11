‘It’s a fresh start, new season, new me’ – Trent Alexander Arnold says as he flaunts his new hair

Few moments ago, Liverpool Football Club Right Back, Alexander Arnold was spotted with a new trim ahead of the forthcoming 2023/2024 season and the player revealed the reason behind his new look.

Liverpool Football Club shared the video on their Official Instagram Page today being Tuesday the 11th day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe. Click on the link below to watch the video.

The above video captured the moment when Trent came across his teammates, Luis Diaz and Mac Allister and he could be seen shaking hands with them. The England International could also be seen flaunting his new look aswell.

Trent was asked about the inspiration behind his new trim and he revealed that his new look speaks for itself. The England International revealed that it’s a fresh start, a new season and a new look aswell.

“In his Words”

“The hair speaks for itself, fresh start, new season, new me. We are back and we are better”, he said. Trent Alexander Arnold is considered as one of the finest talent in the English Premier League, he rose through the ranks at Anfield some couple of years back under Manager, Jurgen Klopp and ever since then, he has managed to cement his place as a regular starter for both club and country.

Liverpool Football Club struggled thoroughly last season and it seems like they are now ready for the new season which is scheduled to kickstart in few weeks time.

