Its a dream to represent this shirt and I will give everything to defend the badge – Sofyan Amrabat

Few moments ago, Moroccan Midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat publicly came out to speak after completing his much anticipated move to Manchester United.

In a post shared on his Official Instagram page today being Tuesday the 5th day of September, 2023 Amrabat revealed that he’s honoured and so proud to join Manchester United.

The Moroccan Midfielder stated that it’s a dream to represent the United shirt and he will give everything to defend the badge. He further stressed that he can’t wait to step foot at Old Trafford, his new home.

“In his Words”

“I’m honoured and so proud to join this huge club, a club full of history and passion. It’s a dream to represent this shirt and I will give absolutely everything to defend this badge. I can’t wait to step foot on the pitch at the theater of dreams, my new home. Thank you to all the fans for the warm welcome”, Sofyan Amrabat wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers.

Recall that few days ago, Manchester United completed the signing of Amrabat from Fiorentina on a season long loan and he has now been officially registered as a new United player.

Sofyan Amrabat is considered as one of the finest Midfielder in the world, known for his strength, brilliant passes and defensive prowess. He has been on top of his game for the past couple of seasons and he will definitely be a great signing for Erik Ten Hag and his men.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)