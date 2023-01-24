Italian serie A table: Napoli moved 12 points ahead after Inter Milan suffers a 1-0 defeat vs Empoli

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Italian Serie A Champions Inter Milan football club suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat against Empoli football club at San Siro on Monday night, in the week 19 of the Italian Serie A.

Inter Milan football club have been doing pretty well in all competitions since the beginning of the season, but they were able to suffer a home defeat against Empoli football club on Monday night.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game, with the hope of getting the maximum three points, but Empoli football club eventually secured the victory over their host.

A second half goal from substitute Tommazo Baldanzi gave Empoli football club a convincing victory over Inter Milan football club at San Siro Stadium.

The victory over Inter Milan football club has now helped Empoli football club to secure back-to-back victories in the Italian Serie A.

The defeat to Empoli football club has also helped Napoli football club to extend their lead on top of the Italian Serie A table to 12 points.

Luciano Spalletti led team recorded a remarkable 2-0 away victory over Salernitana football club in the Matchday 19 of the league, and Inter Milan football club would have reduced the lead hadn’t been they secured a victory against Empoli football club on Monday night.

Italian serie A table after Inter Milan football club suffered a shock home defeat against Empoli football club, to help Napoli football club to extend their lead on top of the League table;

