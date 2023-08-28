SPORT

Italian Serie A table and top scorers chart after Victor Osimhen scored in Napoli’s 2-0 victory

Napoli football club were exceptional on Sunday night, as they secured a remarkable 2-0 victory over Sassuolo football club in their Matchday 2 of the Italian Serie A.

Napoli football club secured a well deserved 3-1 comeback victory over newly promoted Frosinone football club in their first game of the season, and they were able to defeat Sassuolo football club again on Sunday night.

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen was outstanding for Napoli football club in the game against Sassuolo football club, and he was able to score a goal for the team.

The Nigerian international scored a brace in Napoli’s remarkable 3-1 victory over Frosinone football club last week, and he was able to score again against Sassuolo football club.

Napoli football club head coach Rudi Garcia started his best players in the game with the hope of getting the maximum three points, and they were able to secure the victory.

Goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo helped Napoli football club to secure a comfortable 2-0 victory over Napoli football club at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

The victory over Sassuolo football club means Napoli football club have won their two matches in the Italian Serie A this season.

AC Milan football club are currently at the top spot of the Italian Serie A table with 6 points from 2 matches played, Napoli football club are in the second spot with 6 points, and Verona football club also have 6 points, while Fiorentina football club, Juventus football club and Lecce football club have 4 points each.

AC Milan football club star Olivier Giroud is currently the highest goal scorer with 3 goals and an assist, Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen of Napoli football club also has 3 goals, while Dusan Vlahovic, Andrea Belotti, Antonio Candreva, Andrea Colpani, Nicolas Gonzalez, Abdou Harroui and Lautaro Martinez have 2 goals each.

