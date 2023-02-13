Italian serie A table and top scorers chart after Victor Osimhen scored again in Napoli 3-0 victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Napoli football club extended their lead on top of the Italian Serie A table on Sunday night, following their impressive 2-0 victory over Cremonese football club at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Luciano Spalletti led team have been doing pretty well since the beginning of the season and they were able to impress again on Sunday night, as they defeated their opponent convincingly.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game, but Napoli football club eventually secured a well deserved victory over their opponent.

Goals from in-form Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Eljif Elmas helped Napoli football club to secure a well deserved 3-0 home League victory over Cremonese football club.

The victory over Cremonese football club has now helped Napoli football club to extend their winning streak in the Italian Serie A.

Napoli football club remain at the top spot of the Italian Serie A table with 59 points from 22 matches played, 16 points ahead of second place Inter Milan football club.

Here is the Italian Serie A League table after Napoli football club secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Cremonese football club;

Victor Osimhen remains the current highest goal scorer in the Italian Serie A with 17 League goals and three assists, five goals ahead of Ademola Lookman of Atalanta football club and Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan football club.

Here are the current top 10 highest goal scorers in the Italian Serie A this season;

