AC Milan football club’s four matches losing streak in all competitions came to an end on Friday night, as they defeated Torino football club 1-0 at San Siro Stadium.

Stefano Pioli led team have not been getting it right in all competitions since the beginning of the year, as they dropped many points in the league, but they were able to return to the winning way on Friday.

Prior to Friday’s game, AC Milan football club lost to Inter Milan football club (in the Italian Super Cup), and they also lost to Lazio football club, Sassuolo football club and Inter Milan football club in the Italian Serie A before defeating Torino football club.

After playing out a goalless draw in the first half of the game, former Arsenal football club star Olivier Giroud scored the winning goal for AC Milan football club in the 62nd minute, through an assist from his compatriot Theo Hernandez to end the match 1-0.

The victory over Torino football club has now taken AC Milan football club to the third spot of the Italian Serie A table with 41 points from 22 matches played.

Here is the Italian Serie A League table after AC Milan football club secured a remarkable 1-0 victory over Torino football club;

Here are the current highest goal scorers in the Italian Serie A, after Olivier Giroud scored the winning goal for AC Milan football club in their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Torino football club at San Siro Stadium;

Napoli football club star Victor Osimhen remains the top scorer with 16 goals, four goals ahead of his compatriot Ademola Lookman of Atalanta football club who has 12 goals, while Olivier Giroud moved to the 12th spot.

Photo credit: Twitter.

