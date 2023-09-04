Inter Milan football club have moved to the top spot of the Italian Serie A table, following their impressive 4-0 victory over Fiorentina football club on Sunday night.

Simone Inzaghi led Inter Milan football club have been exceptional since the beginning of the season, and they were able to perform excellently again on Sunday, as they secured a remarkable victory over their opponent.

A brace from in-form Argentina national team star Lautaro Martinez and a goal each from Marcus Thuram and Hakan Calhanoglu helped Inter Milan football club to secure a remarkable 4-0 victory over Fiorentina football club.

Juventus football club were also fantastic on Sunday night, as they secured a 2-0 away victory over Empoli football club.

Brazilian star Danilo broke the deadlock for Juventus football club in the 24th minute, before Federico Chiesa doubled the lead in the 82nd minute to end the match 2-0.

The victory over Empoli football club has now taken Juventus football club to the third spot of the Italian Serie A table with 7 points from 3 matches played.

Inter Milan football club are currently at the top spot of the Italian Serie A table with 9 points from 3 matches played, AC Milan football club are in the second spot, Juventus football club are in the third spot, and Lecce football club are in the 4th spot.

Inter Milan football club star Lautaro Martinez is currently the highest goal scorer with 5 goals, Olivier Giroud of AC Milan football club has 4 goals and an assist, Victor Osimhen of Napoli football club has 3 goals, Antonio Candreva and Dusan Vlahovic have 2 goals and an assist each.

