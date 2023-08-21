Italian Serie A table and top scorers chart after Atalanta secured a remarkable 2-0 away victory

The 2023/2024 Italian Serie A season started over the weekend, and some teams were able to secure crucial victories, some played draws, while some teams suffered defeats.

Atalanta football club performed excellently in the Italian Serie A last season, and they have also started on a brighter note this season, as they secured a comfortable away victory over Sassuolo football club.

Coach Gian Piero Gasperini started his best players against Sassuolo football club with the hope of getting the maximum three points, and they were able to perform brilliantly in the game.

After playing out a goalless draw in the first half of the game, substitute Belgium national team star Charles De Ketelaere broke the deadlock for Atalanta football club in the 83rd minute, before Nadir Zortea doubled the lead in the 90th minute to end the match in a 2-2 draw.

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Ademola Lookman was given a starting role by coach Gian Piero Gasperini, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their host.

Fiorentina football club are currently at the top spot of the Italian Serie A table with 3 points, alongside Juventus football club, Napoli football club, Inter Milan football club, Atalanta football club, Lecce football club and Verona football club.

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen has two goals in one game played for Napoli football club, Andrea Belotti of AS Roma football club also has two goals alongside Antonio Candreva of Salernitana football club and Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan football club.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)