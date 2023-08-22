Italian Serie A table and top scorers chart after AC Milan secured a 2-0 away League victory

AC Milan football club were exceptional on Monday night, as they secured a well deserved away victory over Bologna football club in their Matchday 1 of the Italian Serie A.

Stefano Pioli led team finished at the 4th spot of the Italian Serie A table last season, and they have been able to start the new season on a brighter note, as they secured a well deserved victory over their host on Monday.

The two teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the maximum three points, but the match ended in favour of AC Milan football club.

First half goals from Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic helped AC Milan football club to secure a remarkable away victory over Bologna football club.

The victory over Bologna football club has now taken AC Milan football club to the 5th spot of the Italian Serie A table with 3 points from 1 match played.

Fiorentina football club are currently at the top spot of the Italian Serie A table with 3 points, alongside Juventus football club, Napoli football club, Inter Milan football club, AC Milan football club, Atalanta football club, Lecce football club and Verona football club.

Andrea Belotti of AS Roma football club has 2 goals alongside Antonio Candreva of Salernitana football club, Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan football club and Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen of Napoli football club, while Cristiano Biraghi, Giacomo Bonaventura, Olivier Giroud and Dusan Vlahovic have one goal and an assist each.

