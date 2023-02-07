Italian serie A table and top scorers after Pedro scored a classic goal for Lazio in their 1-1 draw

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lazio football club surrendered their 1-0 lead to play a 1-1 draw against relegation threatening Verona football club on Monday night in the Matchday 21 of the Italian Serie A.

Maurizio Sarri led Lazio football club have been exceptional in the Italian Serie A since the beginning of the season and they were able to impress again on Monday night.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the maximum three points, but the match eventually ended in a 1-1 draw.

Former Chelsea football club star Pedro Rodriguez broke the deadlock for Lazio football club in the 45th minute with a stunning goal after receiving an assist from Danilo Cataldi to end the first half 1-0.

Cyril Ngonge equalized for the home team in the 51st minute through an assist from Darko Lazovic to end the match in no victor, no vanquished.

Lazio football club will now be looking forward to returning to the winning way when they play their next League game against Atalanta football club at Stadio Olimpico in Rome this weekend.

Italian serie A League table after Lazio football club were forced to a 1-1 draw by Verona football club;

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen of Napoli football club remains the current highest goal scorer in the Italian Serie A, while his compatriot Ademola Lookman occupied the second spot with 12 goals alongside Inter Milan football club star Lautaro Martinez.

Here are 10 top scorers in the Italian Serie A this season;

