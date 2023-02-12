“It is offside” – Mikel Arteta accuses officials of changing the rules for Brentford’s equaliser

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was clearly frustrated and disappointed in the Gunners’ 1-1 draw against Brentford in the Premier League on 11 February.

He argued that the rules had been changed in favor of the opponents and that Brentford’s equalizer scored by Ivan Tony in the 74th minute should not have been allowed for offside.

Leandro Trossard opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 66th minute.

After the game against Brentford, the Arsenal coach explained [Football365]:

“I just looked back and it is offside, yes. The action when you get blocked when you are offside. You cannot block if you are offside. I’m hoping the cameras and the visuals, maybe it looks like there were two actions. I don’t know. It’s too late, it’s fine, the goal was allowed and we dropped two points.”

The manager has revealed that Arsenal will be in touch with the league about the situation.

Despite a disappointing result against Brentford, Arsenal are six points behind his closest rivals in the race, Manchester City, for the title.

City are due to play Aston Villa on Sunday and the Gunners on Wednesday, and the results of those games could have a decisive impact on the final standings.

SportzMedia (

)