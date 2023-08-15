It had to be Chelsea, star midfielder explains why he signed for Chelsea

Moises Caicedo is finally a Chelsea player. The former Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder signed for Chelsea, following a dramatic transfer squabble between his former employer and himself. The Ecuador international had initially agreed personal terms with Chelsea but Brighton were not ready to let him go on a cheap.

In the days leading to the move, Liverpool entered into the mix biding for midfielder with an amount to the tune of £110m. It was at this point Chelsea had to return for the player with an improved €115m offer. Needless to say that Moises made it clear he prefers Chelsea to Liverpool.

He reportedly expressed his excitement at joining Chelsea, stating that it was his dream to sign for the club as he would choose Chelsea without thinking twice.

Caicedo’s statement was the subject of a social media update by Fabrizio Romano. The popular transfer guru wrote a message captured on the screenshot below,

