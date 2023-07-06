ISR 0-3 ENG: Three Best Players As England Secure 1st Appearance in Euro U-21 Final since 2009

The Young Lions of England were in action yesterday in the semi-finals round of the ongoing Euro U-21 Championship against Israel at the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi.

England in the game were the better side as they emerged as the dominant side thereby recorded a convincing three nil victory against Israel who were semi-finals debutant, and as such secured a spot in the final of the competition to be played against Spain.

First half goal from Morgan Gibbs-White made the difference between the two sides going into the half time break which ended one nil, before Cole Palmer and Cameron Archer got the lead extended in the second half to end the game three nil at full time.

Here are three best players for the Young Lions as they secured their first appearance in Euro U-21 final since 2009:

Cole Palmer

The Manchester City young midfield maestro was iconic for his team in the whole 90 minutes duration of the game where he played more of the offensive role, thereby helped to get the ball advanced upfront and as such created a couple of chances in the opposition box which got him directly involved in all three goals scored courtesy of a goal and a brace of assists.

Emile Smith Rowe

The Arsenal football club of England midfielder was also exceptional for his team at the heart of the attacking line, where he used his vast experience as an attacking midfielder to create a couple of chances at the heart of the forward line.

Emile Smith Rowe was a big threat for the Young Lions with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play as he delivered at the peak using his physical, tactical and technical skills which got him directly involved in one of the three goals courtesy of a sublime assist for the second goal of the night.

James Garner

The Everton star was solid for the Young Lions at the heart of the defence line where he made some decisive and dangerous clearances to deny their opponent from founding the back of the net, thereby played instrumental role in the convincing victory complemented with a clean sheet.

Photo Credit: Twitter

DonJay1 (

)