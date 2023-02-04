Ishaq Abdulrazak: Nigerian Midfielder Registers A Brace In Anderlecht’s 2-2 Stalemate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Highly rated Nigerian international, Ishaq Abdulrazak showed off class in the colours of Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht as he fired to exquisite goals to help the team secure a point against,Lommel SK in the Belgian Challenger Pro League.

Buzzing to climb on the log, Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht U23 side welcomed Lommel SK on Matchday 21 hoping to record point(s) at home.

Held to a 1-1 draw on Matchday 20, Lommel SK hoped to upset the host with their eyes fixed on bouncing back to winning ways.

A dominated Lommel SK first half had the visitors reocord two goals in the first half with Costa Rican Alonso Martinez scoring a brace to earn Lommel SK lead at half time.

On return for the second half, Ishaq Abdulrazak turned around the fortune of Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht U23 team as he fired in the first goal at the 68th minute before releasing a volley at the 90th minute to steal a point for the host

