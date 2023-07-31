Is Morocco’s first victory at the 2023 WWC a win for Arabs or Africans?

Controversy trails a report made by the reputable Al Jazeera about the Moroccan women’s team at the ongoing FIFA women’s world cup. The report stated that “the Atlas Lionesses are the first Arab nation to reach a Women’s World Cup,” creating some claims and counter-claims online.

The world cup debutants experienced their first win against the South Korean women’s team after they were defeated 6-0 by their German counterpart.

Going by the online debate created by the report from Al Jazeera, there is this question of where do Moroccans belong, what is their identity, and who should lay claims to their successes or failures (as the case may be) in this year’s women’s world cup. Should they be regarded as Africans or Arabs?

Before this question can be answered we have to look at where Morocco is as a nation and the identity of the people in it.

By geographical location, Morocco is in Africa. To buttress this further, Morocco is located in North Africa. It is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea to the west and north, respectively, and shares land borders with Algeria to the east and southeast. With this, there is no gainsaying that Morocco is an African country by geographical location.

If you know this, then you haven’t failed your Geography teacher or the knowledge you have in the subject.

By identity, Moroccans are diverse with a blend of languages, customs, and traditions. The identity of Moroccans is shaped by a rich cultural heritage that includes Berber, Arab, and other influences, as well as various historical and geographical factors.

According to 2012 records on Wikipedia, Morocco is a country with 67% of its population being Arab, Berbers or Amazigh, as they wish to be addressed, make up to 31% of the population, and Sahrawis making 2% of the population.

While it is a diverse country with multiple ethnic and linguistic groups, the majority of the population is of Arab-Berber heritage. Although Tamazight has only recently been recognized along with Arabic as the official language, Arabic has been the country’s official language for long; and the country’s culture and history have been heavily influenced by Arab traditions and civilization.

With the above demographic composition of the country and the influence the Arab traditions have on its civilization, it can be said that Moroccans are predominantly and culturally Arabs. These and many more show that Al Jazeera could be right.

Geographically, Moroccans are Africans; and culturally, we can say they are Berber-Arabs. These facts are pronounced by the groups or unions Morocco belongs to. The country is a member of the African Union as much as it is also a member of the Arab League.

As controversial the country’s identity may be, Morocco can be a meeting point for both the African and Arab cultures, and pride for both Africans and the Arabs.

The successes of the Atlas Lions and Atlas Lionesses in the 2022 FIFA men’s world cup and the present women’s world cup should be for all the identities the country subscribes to. Contestations over the successes of the Maghreb nation shouldn’t be allowed to fester, as the country can be a unifier in a diverse world.

Just like the saying “success has no tribe,” the progress of the Atlas Lionesses belongs to both Africa and the Arabs.

