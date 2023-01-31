Is Jorginho A Good Option For Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recent reports from Sky Sports have indicated that Arsenal signed Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. Jorginho, a Chelsea midfielder, was having a rough season in English football this year. Despite this, he has put together a string of strong performances. The excellent midfielder has scored three times in 25 total matches for the West London team this season.

The 46-time Italy international has earned some praise for his Premier League stats, as he averages 2.3 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per 90 minutes. He has also been efficient in passing, completing 85.3% of his passes in the Premier League of English football (stats whoscored).

Jorginho is an excellent ball-handler who knows how to time his tackles to win possession back for his team in the middle of the field. He can also convert penalties and pass the ball neatly. The Italian star has a lot of experience under his belt and knows what it takes to win championships at the highest level. He plays mostly in the defensive midfield position, although he can also switch to the offensive midfield position if his manager needs him to.

Therefore, Mikel Arteta signing Jorginho could turn out to be a good choice for Arsenal.

Jorginho is expected to give the North London club’s attack more bite and steel. He’s excellent enough to challenge Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey for a starting berth at Arsenal next season and beyond.

Because of the importance of maintaining their lead over Manchester City in the Premier League title battle, the North London giants are wise to sign Jorginho. He’s a great addition to Arteta’s team, but only for the short term.

Photo Credit Google

TalkSport10 (

)