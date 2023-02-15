Is Ezzalzouli A Good Fit For Chelsea Boss Graham Potter?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recent reports from Mundo Deportivo have indicated that Chelsea is among the clubs interested in signing Barcelona winger Abde Ezzalzouli, who is presently on loan at Osasuna. The Blues have been linked to the Moroccan wonder ahead of a possible summer transfer.

Ezzalzouli’s loan stint with Osasuna has been less than stellar overall, although he has shown flashes of brilliance on the left side of their attack when called upon. The talented Moroccan has played in 17 games for the Catalan club this season, contributing once to the team’s goal and twice as an assist.

There have been glimmers of the 21-year-old’s potential in the final third, as seen by his La Liga statistics of 1.0 shots, 0.4 vital passes, and 1.0 dribbles per 90 minutes. He has only completed 72.4% of his passes in league football, therefore he has been a bit sloppy while trying to link up play with players around him in the opponent’s half (stats whoscored).

The summer of 2026 will mark the end of his current deal at Nou Camp. This means Chelsea will need to make a substantial bid if they want to sign the Moroccan wide man at the end of the season.

When in possession of the ball, Ezzalzouli is a capable dribbler who can create some problems for his defender on the flanks. He can carve out shooting lanes and get off a few shots on goal, but he needs to find a way to be more effective in the final third. Doubts have been raised, though, over whether or not the Moroccan talent can handle the more physical style of English football.

Still developing as a footballer, Ezzalzouli will require more time before he can achieve success at the highest level. There is, however, little doubt about his future as a major player on the European football scene.

It is anticipated that the addition of Ezzalzouli to Graham Potter’s Chelsea roster could increase the team’s depth. He already has the skills necessary to compete for a starting role for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The West London club will benefit greatly from Potter’s skillset, and he will be a good fit for the team’s style of play.

For the Blues’ long-term success, they should seriously consider spending large to sign Ezzalzouli.

