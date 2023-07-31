IRL 0-0 NGA: Mistakes Super Falcons Coach Randy Waldrum Should Not Repeat In The Round Of 16.

Randy Waldrum has just become only the second coach to take the Super Falcons of Nigeria past the group stages of the Women’s World Cup.

This is also the first time Nigeria has ever completed a group stage without suffering defeat, thanks in no small part to Waldrum who is doing an incredible job in bringing the very best out of his players.

But then, the Falcons should have easily defeated Ireland if Waldrum didn’t make these two mistakes.

1. The first mistake Waldrum committed was to hand Asisat Oshoala a starting berth over Ifeoma Onumonu.

Agreed, Oshoala performed really well against Australia, but let’s not forget she underwhelmed in the two matches she’s started so far.

Oshoala is a player more likely to make an impact from the bench as she could use her pace and agility to her advantage against a tired opponent if she comes on in the second half. So against Group D winners on Monday, Waldrum should drop Asisat and then introduce her in the second period.

2. Another mistake the 66-year old Texas-born coach made was late substitutions. Waldrum who saw how his attacking players struggled in the first 45 minutes still waited until the 67th minute to make his first change.

If Randy avoid making these mistakes next Monday, then Nigeria may have a concrete chance of beating their opponent (likely to be England).

DYungToommaks (

)