IRL 0-0 NGA: Best And Worst Players As Nigeria Gets The Job Done Against Ireland In Brisbane

For the first time since 1999, Nigeria’s Super Falcons qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup knockout tournament today after securing a much-needed win over Ireland.

The West African giants finished second behind Australia in Group B and will now face the winners of Group D in the round of 16 on August 7. Here are 3 players who performed brilliantly and 1 player who did not live up to expectations.

Best player – 1. Antionette Oyedupe Payne.

The 28-year-old, who plies his trade at Sevilla in Spain, was electric throughout the game and could have had two assists when he found Oshoala and Kanu with superb passes but unfortunately, both missed from proximity. Payne has shown that when she’s good, she can intimidate opposing defenses with dangerous passes.

2. Courtney Brosnan.

Brosnan’s goalkeeping masterclass was the sole reason Ireland won the Women’s World Cup in the first place. Her clean sheet denied Kanu one of the best moments of the tournament.

3. Osinachi Ohale.

Once again, Ohale played a strong defensive role in this tournament as well, keeping two clean sheets in three matches.

Her presence and composure in defense are what Nigeria needs to reach the final stage of the tournament.

WORST PLAYER –

1. Asisat Oshoala.

In the first game against Canada, Oshoala started but failed. The same thing happened to him today when he scored with an assist from Payne Oyedupe in the first half but failed to put Nigeria ahead.

Oshoala has only played for the Super Falcons against Australia when she didn’t start, so maybe Randy Waldrum should learn from that and use her in the second half when Nigeria faces off in the 1/8 final.

