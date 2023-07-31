IRL 0-0 NGA: Best And Worst Players As Nigeria Get The Job Done Against Ireland In Brisbane.

For the first time since 1999, the Super Falcons of Nigeria have progressed to the knockout stages of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after getting a much needed point against the Republic of Ireland today.

The West African giants finish second behind Australia in Group B and will now face Group D winners in the round of 16 scheduled to be played on the 7th of August.

Here are the 3 players who performed brilliantly and 1 player who failed to live up to expectations.

BEST PLAYERS – 1. Antionette Oyedupe Payne.

The 28-year old who plies her trade at Spanish side Sevilla was electric throughout the game and could have grabbed two assists when she found Oshoala and Kanu with sublime passes, but unfortunately the two players missed from close range.

Provided she’s fit, Payne has shown she’s capable of terrorizing the opposition defence with her dangerous passes.

2. Courtney Brosnan.

Brosnan’s goalkeeping masterclass was the sole reason Ireland managed to earn their first ever point in the Women’s WC, with her point-blank save to deny Kanu one of her best moments in this tournament.

3. Osinachi Ohale.

Once again, Ohale pulled off a strong defensive showing in this competition to make it two clean sheets out of 3 matches.

Her presence and composure in the defence is what Nigeria will need if they are to make it into the latter stages of the tournament.

WORST PLAYER – 1. Asisat Oshoala.

In the first game against Canada, Oshoala started and couldn’t perform. The same thing occured today as she failed to put Nigeria in front when she was played through on goal by courtesy of Payne Oyedupe’s pass in the first half.

The only time Oshoala managed to deliver for the Super Falcons was during the match against Australia which she didn’t start, so maybe Randy Waldrum should learn something from this and introduce her in the second half when Nigeria face their round of 16 opponent.

