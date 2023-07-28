IRE VS NIG: Nigeria Team News, Suitable XI & Kickoff Time For This Knockout Decider Clash

* Match Preview

The Nigerian women football team pulled off the biggest upset in the FIFA Women’s World Cup history in a 3-2 thriller against co-host Australia on Thursday, setting up an exciting final day in Group of Death. The Super Falcons, who currently lead the group with four points, will face Ireland in their final group stage match.

Nigeria needs a win or a draw in this game to advance to the next round of the tournament. All Nigeria has to do now is avoid defeat against the Ireland team, which have already been eliminated.

* Team Ahead of This Crucial Match

Deborah Abiodun has completed her suspension and is now eligible to play against Ireland. Randy Waldrum can now expect to have a fully fit squad for this game.

* Strongest Nigeria XI To Face Ireland

Given the importance of the game, Randy Waldrum is expected to use the same starting XI and tactics he used against Australia. The only change he should make is to replace Onumonu in the striking position with Oshoala.

* Match Date and Kickoff Time:

This epic clash is scheduled to hold on Monday, July 31, at Suncorp Stadium in Milton, Australia. The kickoff time for his game is exactly 11:00 am.

Blogger30 (

)