SPORT

IRE VS NIG: Nigeria Team News, Suitable XI & Kickoff Time For This Knockout Decider Clash

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read

* Match Preview

The Nigerian women football team pulled off the biggest upset in the FIFA Women’s World Cup history in a 3-2 thriller against co-host Australia on Thursday, setting up an exciting final day in Group of Death. The Super Falcons, who currently lead the group with four points, will face Ireland in their final group stage match.

Nigeria needs a win or a draw in this game to advance to the next round of the tournament. All Nigeria has to do now is avoid defeat against the Ireland team, which have already been eliminated. 

* Team Ahead of This Crucial Match

Deborah Abiodun has completed her suspension and is now eligible to play against Ireland. Randy Waldrum can now expect to have a fully fit squad for this game. 

* Strongest Nigeria XI To Face Ireland

Given the importance of the game, Randy Waldrum is expected to use the same starting XI and tactics he used against Australia. The only change he should make is to replace Onumonu in the striking position with Oshoala.

* Match Date and Kickoff Time:

This epic clash is scheduled to hold on Monday, July 31, at Suncorp Stadium in Milton, Australia. The kickoff time for his game is exactly 11:00 am.

Blogger30 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: UEFA Throw Juventus Out Of Conference League, Fine Chelsea

1 hour ago

Video: Fulham Chief Hails New Signing Bassey

1 hour ago

Transfer: De Zerbi already have replacement for Chelsea target Caicedo, Mane agrees to join Al-Nassr

1 hour ago

Transfer: Man United ‘table new £53m bid for Hojlund’; Arsenal not in the race to sign Lavia

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button