IRE VS NGA: Wise Decision Randy Makes Ahead Of Nigeria’s Knockout Decider Clash Against Ireland

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are one step closer to securing a knockout spot after their stunning comeback victory over co-host Australia, thanks to goals from Ohale, Kanu, and Oshoala. The Nigerian women’s team currently leads Group B with four points and will be motivated going into their final group stage game against already eliminated Ireland on Monday, July 31st.

Well, Nigerian women’s coach Randy Waldrum remains optimistic that his team will be rewarded for their efforts with a victory over Ireland. Speaking ahead of the match against Ireland, he stated that despite their victory over Australia, his team will not be resting for long because they still have work to do in their final group stage game against Ireland.

Read what he said after Nigeria defeated Australia:

“We know there’s still work to do. So we will enjoy it tonight and get our recovery going tomorrow because it was a very, very taxing game on us physically. And then we will do our best to get ready for another very good opponent with Ireland.”

Well, Randy Waldrum’s professionalism is evident here. The Super Falcons may have done well in keeping their qualification hopes alive, but they must now avoid defeat against Ireland, which the Nigeria Coach is well aware of. Ireland has nothing to play for in this game because they have already been eliminated, but they will go all out to upset Nigeria. At this crucial point, the Nigerian team cannot afford to let their guard down, as a defeat could spoil their chances of qualifying to the next round. If they want to advance, they must defeat Ireland. Whatever plan Randy comes up with for their game against Ireland, I am sure it will help the team advance to the next stage.

