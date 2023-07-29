IRE vs NGA: Super Falcons Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For The FIFA WWC Showdown

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be bidding to end the preliminary stage of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup on a positive note when they square off against the Republic of Ireland in their final group game on Monday morning in Brisbane.

The nine-time African Champions will be going into the game after they defeated Australia 3-2 in their last outing, and the Randy Waldrum-led team will be hoping to get another success over the debutant to progress to the next phase of the tournament.

Team :

The Super Falcons will once again be without the services of Deborah Abiodun due to suspension for the red card she picked up against Canada.

Halimat Ayinde has resumed training with the Super Falcons after recovering from the knock she sustained against Australia. Recall that the Nigerian midfielder was pulled out of the game due to injury.

Check out the possible lineup for the game against the Republic of Ireland below:

Nnadozie: Alozie, Plumptre, Ohale, Demehin, Payne, Ayinde, Ucheibe, Ajibade, Onumonu, Oshoala.

Kickoff Time:

The match will get underway at exactly 11 AM (Nigerian time) on Monday, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Waskco (

)