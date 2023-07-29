IRE vs NGA: How Randy Waldrum Could Lineup Super Falcons For The Women’s World Cup Showdown

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will have a chance to advance to the knockout phase of the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup when they face the Republic of Ireland in their last group game on Monday morning in Brisbane.

The Nigerian women will enter the crucial clash after their hard-earned 3-2 win over the Australian women in their previous game, and they will be looking for another victory over the Republic of Ireland to keep their hopes of winning their first-ever FIFA World Cup title alive.

How will Randy Waldrum line up his team for the World Cup game against the Republic of Ireland?

The Super Falcons manager is expected to name a strong team for the game against the Republic of Ireland, knowing full well that the European will be looking for their first-ever World Cup win despite their elimination from the tournament.

Barcelona star, Asisat Oshoala is expected to return to the starting lineup of the Super Falcons against Ireland. While the duo of Halimat Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade who picked up a knock in the previous are also expected to be named in the starting lineup, as they have all gained recovery.

Check out the possible starting lineup below:

Nnadozie: Alozie, Plumptre, Ohale, Demehin, Payne, Ayinde, Ucheibe, Ajibade, Onumonu, Oshoala.

