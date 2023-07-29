IRE Vs NGA: Checkout The Nigerian Starting Line-up That Will Be Strong For Ireland Women To Beat

Three days later, Ireland’s women’s team will play the deciding Group B match against the Super Falcons of Nigeria. A win for Nigeria would qualify them for the next round of the tournament, while a loss would require Canada to beat Australia to qualify for Nigeria.

Likewise, if Australia beat Canada and Nigeria loses to Ireland, the tie (goal difference, goals scored, main tie) will determine the second qualifying round. To avoid such drama, Nigeria must be strong against Ireland, which have some of the best players on the field.

Super strong Falcons starting at number 11. If both teams meet, I think the Irish women’s team will be too strong for the women’s team…

GK: Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Super Falcon captain and goalkeeper Nnadozi opened the floodgates in this contest so there is no need to think about substitutions. From the last-minute penalty against Canada to the game against Australia, she should be the first name on the team sheet.

Defense: Plumptre, Demehin, Osimachi Ohale, Mitchell Alozie.

The defense has occasionally faltered in recent games, but given the quality of the players on the bench, it’s good to see the backs who last played against Australia looking after themselves. Plumptre deserves a special mention here because she’s been great so far. Her recovery harness is a great weapon for the team.

Midfielders: Uchenna Kalu, Toni Payne, Rasheedat Ajibade, Ayinde, Ucheibe.

This is the best midfield against Ireland. Onome Ebi may want to be in the squad for the next match, but Toni Payne‘s performance against a strong Australian side was more convincing. Who is the biggest weapon in midfield? Absolutely Rasheedat. Quick feet, tricks, and speed demons will help Ireland.

Striker: Asisat Oshoala

This might be a bit of a controversial choice given that Ifeoma Onumonu has been good when called upon, but it all comes down to a few small and important details. Oshoala is certainly a top seed and is used to the pressure as she has captained the Barcelona women’s team in several major events. The addition and removal of Onumonu is based on this.

Bar any unfortunate injury before the Ireland game, this is the best starting line-up for the Super Falcons going into the game.

What do you think?

