IRE 0-0 NIG: Best And Worst Players For Super Falcons As They Finish Second In Group B

The Super Falcons of Nigeria were held to a goalless by the Republic of Ireland in their last group stage game of the ongoing FIFA women’s world cup tournament. Barcelona star player, Asisat Oshoala made it to the starting XI for the Super Falcons. Although, she failed to score despite having a couple of chances in the game.

Ireland looked threatening in the first period of the game but were unlucky as they failed to score. The Super Falcons of Nigeria finishes at the second spot in the group following Australia’s 3-0 win over Canada who would be going home with the Republic of Ireland who only got one point out of the tournament.

Going by stats and performance, let’s take a look at the three best and worst players for the Super Falcons of Nigeria;

Best players;

Kanu, Alozie, and Uchiebe. These three players maintained total resilience in their plight of fighting for Super Falcon’s victory and qualifications into the next round of the FIFA women’s world cup tournament. Kanu hit the post with her header in the second period and made two key passes which Asisat Oshoala failed to capitalize on. Alozie and Uchiebe on the other hand were impressive in the midfield position as they helped in maintaining the pressure put up by the Irish team during both periods.

Worst Players for Super Falcons of Nigeria;

Asisat Oshoala, Plumptre, and Ajibade. According to their performance today, these three players were awful as Asisat Oshoala failed to capitalize on her chances in front of the goal. The Super Falcons of Nigeria would have been 1-0 up if Asisat Oshoala had not blown her 14 minutes opportunity that was crafted by Kanu. Plumptre and Ajibade’s presence were not felt on the pitch as they lost possession and failed to make key passes.

