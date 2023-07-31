IRE 0-0 NIG: 3 Best And 3 Worst Players From The Game As Nigeria Qualify For World Cup Quarterfinals

Worst Players.

1. H. Payne.

For a player of her standards, Payne put in a very poor performance today against Nigeria. She was wasteful in possession despite the fact that Nigeria sat very deep in their own half for the majority of the game.

2. A. Oshoala.

A very disappointing performance from one of the Super Falcons best players. To be fair, it was all down to the fact that the coach instructed the players to prioritize defending for large parts of the game. So it was difficult for Oshoala to find herself at the end of more goalscoring chances.

3. L. Agg.

Looked out of ideas on the ball and lost it a few times earlier on in the game. She had to be withdrawn in the second half of the game after her struggles.

LBest Players.

1. H. Ayinde.

Solid as a rock in midfield for Nigeria today. Ayinde was like the glue that held everything together for the Super Falcons. She was hands down the best player on the pitch.

2. U. Kalu.

Made good use of the ball when she got it and her incisive passing was pretty much on display for the majority of the game.

3. T. Payne.

Took her a bit of time to get used to the tempo of the game and when she got going, she looked class. One of her better performances in this tournament so far.

