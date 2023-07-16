Inter Milan Withdraw from Romelu Lukaku Pursuit After Juventus Meetings

In a surprising turn of events, Inter Milan has decided to withdraw from the pursuit of striker Romelu Lukaku following the player’s undisclosed meetings with Italian rivals Juventus. The news has sent shockwaves through the football world, as Inter had been eager to secure Lukaku’s services on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell last season.

Reports suggest that Inter Milan officials were left furious and deeply disappointed upon learning about Lukaku’s discussions with Juventus. The Belgian striker’s actions were seen as a breach of trust, considering the efforts Inter had made to bring him back to the club. Lukaku’s decision to engage in talks with their archrivals has effectively put an end to any potential deal between Inter and Chelsea.

Lukaku’s journey to this point has been nothing short of intriguing. Having initially joined Inter Milan from Manchester United, he quickly became a fan favorite with his impressive goal-scoring prowess and contribution to the team’s success. His loan spell was instrumental in Inter’s Serie A title triumph last season, leading to the club’s desire to secure his permanent signing.

Inter had submitted a bid of €35 million plus €5 million in add-ons to Chelsea, hoping to finalize the deal and retain Lukaku’s services. However, the lack of response from the player left the Italian club in a state of uncertainty. Meanwhile, Juventus, not missing the opportunity to bolster their own attacking options, made a bid of €37.5 million plus €2.5 million in add-ons to Chelsea.

Although Juventus showed interest in Lukaku, they faced a significant hurdle in terms of finances. To make room for Lukaku’s potential arrival, Juventus had been looking to sell their Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic. Only by offloading Vlahovic could Juventus meet the financial demands of the Lukaku deal.

The sudden breakdown of negotiations has left Lukaku with offers from Saudi Arabia still on the table. It remains to be seen whether Lukaku will consider these offers or if there will be any further developments with other clubs in the race for his signature.

For Inter Milan, this turn of events represents a significant setback in their plans for the upcoming season. Losing Lukaku, a key contributor to their recent success, to their rivals Juventus is undoubtedly a bitter pill to swallow. The club will now have to reassess their options and explore alternative targets to strengthen their attacking lineup.

As the fallout from Lukaku’s meetings with Juventus continues, the footballing world awaits further updates on the striker’s future and how Inter Milan will respond to this unexpected twist in their pursuit of Romelu Lukaku.

