Inter Milan Interested In Signing Liverpool Forward Roberto Firmino

Inter Milan are keen on Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino if they fail to keep Romelu Lukaku, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Liverpool Offside). The Brazil international has less than five months left on his current contract at Anfield. The Nerazzurri have identified him as a top target if Lukaku returns to Chelsea this summer.

The Belgium international returned to Inter Milan last summer on a season-long loan deal, just a year after moving to Stamford Bridge for £97.5m. Injuries have limited Lukaku to just two goals in 11 games in all competitions this season. However, his dominance in the air and his ability to finish make him a nightmare for defenders who score inside the box. The Serie A giants appear to want to keep him at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium after the summer. The player himself admits that he wants to stay at Inter “for a long time.” However, if he leaves the club this summer, the reigning Serie A champions may have to find a replacement. Edin Dzeko, 36, could also leave the club as a free agent this summer. Meanwhile, Liverpool have signed Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo in back-to-back transfer windows to bolster their attack. They must have been well prepared for life without Firmino. However, the Red Devils are said to be considering a new short-term deal for the 31-year-old in Jurgen Klopp’s squad for this campaign. He has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 21 games in all competitions this season.

