Inter Miami’s Stats With And Without Lionel Messi

Inter Miami have improved more in performance ever since the arrival of Lionel Messi. The highly rated forward has brought lots of quality to Miami’s squad and they can be considered as one of the best teams in Major League Soccer right now.

Following his arrival, Messi gave each of his team-mates a pair of pink Beats by Dre headphones to represent the colour of the club’s kit.

The 35 year old made his debut for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup netting a dramatic late winner in stoppage time with a free-kick as his side won 2-1. The Argentina forward dropped another masterclass performance in their 4-0 win over Atalanta. Messi netted two goals and provided an assist for Robert Taylor who was also impressive during the match.

Messi’s contract at Inter Miami is set to run until December 2025 and will earn $50-60million a year at the club.

Before Messi’s arrival to Inter Miami, the club registered 3 losses in 6 games while 3 games ended in a draw. Inter Miami emerged victorious in their last two games with Messi. Messi was arguably the player with the best performances in the two matches.

