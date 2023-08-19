INT vs MON: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Inter Milan begin their new Serie A season at home against ambitious Monza. On Saturday, this matchday one fixture will be played at San Siro Stadium. Inter finished third last season with 72 points, falling far short of eventual champions Napoli.

The team is still under intense scrutiny, and manager Simone Inzaghi will be eager to get the new season off to a winning start.

Last season, Monza finished 11th and was one of the surprise packages. They even held Inter to a 2-2 draw here, demonstrating their tenacity. The visitors would be anxious to start the post-Silvio Berlusconi era well and continue their momentum.

One obstacle is that they have failed to win their first league game in the last three seasons. The season didn’t start well for the visitors, who were knocked out of the Coppa Italia. A 2-1 loss to Serie B side Reggiana kicked off their competitive season, which was preceded by a penalty shootout loss to AC Milan.

KICKOFF TIME: Inter Milan versus Monza match will go down on Saturday at 7:45PM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)