Instances when players were sent-off after the final whistle

Violations are an inherent aspect of football and some of the most cynical violations occur when players hinder the opposing team from scoring or creating goal-scoring opportunities. Witnessing a card being displayed from one of the referee’s pockets is a frequent occurrence during most matches. However, it is remarkable to see cards being distributed after the final whistle has blown.

1. Victor Valdes against Real Madrid

During a Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid in 2013, Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi scored to level the game. However, Sergio Ramos headed in the winning goal for Madrid in the 82nd minute. Barcelona had a penalty appeal denied leading to protests from the Catalan players. Victor Valdes received a yellow card and a subsequent red card for arguing with the officials according to the guardian.

2. In February 2022, A fiery Primeira Liga game between Porto and Sporting turned into a massive brawl involving players staff stewards and even ball boys. Referee Joao Pinheiro showed red cards to multiple players including Porto defender Pepe. Both teams had players sent off during the game and the situation escalated after the final whistle. Pepe and Agustin Marchesin received red cards for Porto while Tabata and Joao Palhinha were punished for Sporting.

3. Neymar and Carlos Bacca at the Copa America

During a heated Copa America match between Brazil and Colombia in 2015, Neymar received a red card when he kicked the ball at an opponent after the final whistle. Prior to that, he had already been booked just before half-time. The tensions escalated further when Neymar seemingly headbutted another player resulting in a red card for Colombia’s Carlos Bacca as well.

