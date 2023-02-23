Injured XI Top 5 Leagues

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Good day, and welcome to Eddie’s news. In this article, I will be bringing to our notice the list of all the injured players across the top five European League.

All these injured players have a vital role to play in each of their various teams, as a matter of fact, they are all in the first-team squad of their clubs, but due to a series of injuries, they have all been sidelined till they fully recover from their injuries.

Below is the XI list of the injured players across all the top five European League

Goalkeeper – Manuel Neuer (GK)

Defenders – Ferland Mendy (LB), Lucas Hernandez (CB), Marquinhos (CB), Mazraoui (RB)

Midfielders – Bentacur (CM), Neymar (AM), Pedri (CM)

Forwards – Ousmane Dembele (LWF), Gabriel Jesus (CF) Antony (RWF)

