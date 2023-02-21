In-form Victor Osimhen makes Italian serie A team of the week for the third consecutive time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria national team star Victor Osimhen has been named in Italian serie A team of the week for the third consecutive time, following his outstanding performance for the club in their last game against Sassuolo football club.

The former Wolfsburg football club of Germany striker has been impressive for Napoli football club in the Italian Serie A this season, and his excellent performance has made him to be named among the best players in the League last weekend.

Victor Osimhen led Napoli football club’s attack in their last game alongside Georgia national team star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and the duo were able to score for Luciano Spalletti led team in their remarkable 2-0 away victory over Sassuolo football club.

First half goals from Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia helped Napoli football club to secure a well deserved victory, and that extended their lead on top of the Italian Serie A table.

The goal against Sassuolo football club has now helped Victor Osimhen to extend his total number of goals in the Italian Serie A to 18 this season.

The Nigerian international was named in the Italian Serie A team of the week two weeks ago after scoring a brace against Spezia football club, and he also made the list last week after scoring a goal against Cremonese football club, and he has also been selected after his brilliant display over the weekend.

Victor Osimhen will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive goal scoring form for Napoli football club in the Italian Serie A when they play their next League game this weekend.

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)