In-form Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen receives two prestigious awards in the Italian Serie A

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In-form Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen has received two prestigious awards in the Italian Serie A, following his outstanding performance for Napoli football club in January.

The 24-year-old has made himself one of the best players in Europe this season, and he has been firing from all cylinders for the club in the Italian Serie A League.

Victor Osimhen started the 2022/2023 season in a lower note due to the injury he sustained against Liverpool football club in the UEFA Champions League, and he missed many matches for the club before he returned to action towards the end of 2022.

The Nigerian international has been scoring goals for fun for Napoli football club in all competitions since then, and his excellent performance has made him to score more goals than all other players in the Italian Serie A this season.

Victor Osimhen played the total number of 5 matches for Napoli football club in the Italian Serie A in January and he was able to contribute to six goals (5 goals and an assist), he scored a brace against Juventus football club, and a goal each against Sampdoria football club, AS Roma football club and Salernitala football club.

The attackers impressive performance made him to be shortlisted for player of the month award alongside Lautaro Martinez, Ademola Lookman, Luis Alberto and Paulo Dybala, and he has now beaten them to win the Player of the month of January award.

Osimhen’s beautiful goal against AS Roma football club was also shortlisted for Goal of the month of January alongside some brilliant goals in the league, and his wonder strike has now been picked as the best goal in the Italian Serie A in January.

Congratulations to Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen on his well deserved awards.

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)