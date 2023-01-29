In-form Super Eagles star Lookman becomes the top scoring player in Europes top 5 Leagues in 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ademola Lookman continued his sensational form for Atalanta football club on Saturday night as he scored again in their impressive 2-0 victory over Sampdoria football club at Gewiss Stadium. The England-born striker has been finding the back of the net for fun all season, and his goal against Sampdoria saw him become the top-scoring player across Europe’s top five leagues this year. With his incredible performances, Lookman is quickly becoming one of the best strikers in Europe.

Lookman rose to the occasion as he was given another starting role in the Atalanta football club’s attack. His brilliance paid off when he scored a stunning goal to take his total season goals to 14 in all competitions. Earlier in the game, Danish star Joakim Maehle had put Atalanta ahead with a goal in the 42nd minute to end the first half of the game 1-0.

Ademola Lookman’s goal against Sampdoria has taken his tally of goals to 18 in the 2023 season, making him the highest scorer across Europe’s top five leagues. Rafael Toloi provided the assist for his 57th-minute goal, ending the match with a 2-0 victory.

Here are the top scorers in Europe’s top 5 Leagues in 2023;

Ademola Lookman of Atalanta football club of Italy – 5 League goals

Victor Osimhen of Napoli football club of Italy – 4 League goals

Erling Haaland of Manchester City football club of England – 4 League goals

Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan football club of Italy – 4 League goals

Wissam Ben Yedder of AS Monaco football club of France – 4 League goals

