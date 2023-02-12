In-form Nigerian youngster Adewale Tella nets a hat-trick for his English club in their 3-0 victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In-form Nigerian youngster Nathan Adewale Temitayo Tella continues his impressive goal scoring form for Burnley football club of England on Saturday, as he scored a hat-trick in their remarkable 3-0 victory over Preston North End football club.

The 23-year-old has been scoring goals for fun for Vincent Kompany led team since the beginning of the season and he was able to prove himself again on Saturday, as he scored three stunning goals against their opponent.

The former Southampton football club star was given a starting role by his coach, and he was able to outshine his mates on the pitch, as he scored all the three goals of the game.

Adewale Tella broke the deadlock for Burnley football club in the 15th minute after receiving an assist from Josh Brownhill to end the first half of the game 1-0.

Tella scored his second goal of the game in the 55th minute through an assist from Ashley Barnes before he completed his hat-trick in the 58th minute to end the match 3-0.

The youngster was fantastic for Burnley football club in the game, and he was able to score a hat-trick before he was substituted in the second half of the game.

The three goals against Preston North End football club has now taken Nathan Adewale Tella’s total goals of the season to 12 in the English Championship, while Burnley football club have also extended their lead on top of the English Championship table with 68 points from 30 matches played.

