This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In-form Nigerian star Chuba Akpom continues his impressive goal scoring form for Middlesbrough football club of England on Saturday evening, as he scored a brace in their remarkable 3-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers football club at Riverside Stadium.

The Arsenal Hale Academy product has been fantastic for the club since joining them from Greek Super League giants PAOK Thessaloniki football club, and he has been scoring goals for fun for the club.

The 27-year-old was given another starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their last game where he scored against Sheffield United football club, and he was able to score again versus Queens Park Rangers football club.

Chuba Akpom started in Middlesbrough football club’s attacking midfield alongside Aaron Ramsey and Riley McGree and the trio were exceptional in the game.

Both teams tried so hard to break the deadlock in the first half of the game, but all their efforts were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Chuba Akpom broke the deadlock for Middlesbrough football club in the 64th minute and he doubled the lead in the 77th minute, while Ilias Chair scored a goal for the away team in the 89th minute before Riley McGree scored the last goal of the game in the 90th minute to end the match 3-1.

Chuba Akpom was outstanding for Middlesbrough football club throughout the entire duration of the game and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a brace.

The brace against Queens Park Rangers football club has now taken Chuba Akpom’s total goals of the season in the English Championship to 19, and he is currently the highest goal scorer in the League.

Photo credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)