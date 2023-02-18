In-form Nigerian star Akpom clinches English Championship fans player of the Month of January award

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In-form Nigerian star Chuba Akpom has been given the English Championship fans Player of the Month of January award, following his outstanding performance for Middlesbrough football club.

The Arsenal Hale Academy product has been superb for Middlesbrough football club since the beginning of the season and his excellent performance has never gone unnoticed.

Chuba Akpom has been scoring goals for fun for Middlesbrough football club in the English Championship since joining them from PAOK Thessaloniki football club in the summer transfer window, and he is currently the highest goal scorer in the League.

Akpom’s impressive goal scoring form for Middlesbrough football club in January started against Birmingham City football club, and he also scored a goal against Brighton and Hove Albion football club in the Emirates FA Cup before scoring another goal in their remarkable 2-0 victory over Watford football club.

Chuba Akpom has now won the English Championship Fans’ Player of the Month award for January. He won it for the second time this season, having earlier clinched the award in November 2022.

The former Hull City football club star has also been fantastic for Middlesbrough football club in the English Championship in February and he has already scored three goals in his last three League matches for the club.

The 27-year-old has scored the total number of 17 goals in the English Championship this season and he is currently the highest goal scorer in the League, and he will be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club in their next game this weekend.

Photo credit: Twitter.

