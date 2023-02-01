In-form Nigerian star Adebayo nets the winning goal for his English team in their 1-0 victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian star Elijah Adebayo continues his impressive goal scoring form for English Championship side Luton Town football club in their remarkable 1-0 victory over Cardiff City football club.

The former Fulham football club star has been in an astonishing form for Luton Town football club since the beginning of the season and he was able to impress for the club again in their hard-fought victory.

Elijah Adebayo was given a starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their previous matches and he was able to score his team’s only goal of the game.

Both teams efforts to score in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Nigerian Elijah Adebayo scored the only goal of the game for Luton Town football club in the 88th minute after receiving an assist from Alfie Doughty to end the match 1-0.

Adebayo was superb for Luton Town football club against Cardiff City football club throughout the entire duration of the game and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a winning goal.

The goal against Cardiff City football club now means Elijah Adebayo has scored in his 5th consecutive matches for Luton Town football club, having scored against West Bromwich Albion, Wigan Athletic FC (League and Emirates FA Cup) and Grimsby football club.

The Nigerian star will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive goal scoring form for Luton Town football club when they play their next League game this weekend.

Photo credit: Twitter.

