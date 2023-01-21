In-form Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen is on course to break a 125 year history in Serie A

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the best players in Europe right now is Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen. Fresh from winning the Best young player in Serie A last season, Osimhen has taken the Italian league by storm.

Despite suffering from an Injury that made him miss 4 games, Osimhen is currently the highest goal scorer in the Italian Serie A. He has broken couple of records this season including becoming the Nigerian with the highest goals in the history of the competition. He is also on course to break Goerge Weah’s record as the African with the most goals in the competition’s history.

Osimhen is however on course to break a record of 125 years. No African player has ever finished the league as the top scorer. Osimhen currently has 13 goals while the next player after him has 9 goals.

With 19 games left, there are lots of things that could change. However, if Osimhen can avoid injury and continue with his current form, He can break this record and also help Napoli win the League.

Akinsports (

)