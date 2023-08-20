In-form England national team star Jude Bellingham continues his impressive goal scoring form for Real Madrid football club on Saturday night, as he scored a classic brace in their remarkable 3-1 comeback away victory over Almeria football club in the Matchday 2 of the Spanish Laliga to become the current top scorer in the League.

The former Birmingham City football club star joined Real Madrid football club from German Bundesliga giant Borussia Dortmund football club this summer transfer window, and he was fantastic for the club in their previous match.

Jude Bellingham scored a debut goal for Real Madrid football club in their last game against Athletic Bilbao football club, and he was able to perform excellently again on Saturday night, as he scored two beautiful goals in the game.

Almeria football club took the lead through Sergio Arribas in the 3rd minute and Jude Bellingham equalized for Real Madrid football club in the 19th minute to end the first half 1-1.

Jude Bellingham scored his second goal of the game in the 60th minute through an assist from Toni Kroos, before Vinicius Junior scored the last goal of the game in the 73rd minute through an assist from Jude Bellingham to end the match 3-1.

Jude Bellingham was outstanding for Real Madrid football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning brace and an assist.

The England international’s brace against Almeria football club means he is currently the highest goal scorer in the Spanish Laliga with 3 goals, while Real Madrid football club have moved to the top spot of the Spanish Laliga table with 6 points from 2 matches played.

